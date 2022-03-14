Elon Musk challenges Putin to fight for Ukraine. Here's how Twitter reacted

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Musk, 50, had already offered his support for Kyiv, tweeting 'Hold strong Ukraine' this month while also offering 'my sympathies to the great people of Russia, who do not want this' war
Amid the Russian offensive in Ukraine, Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk on Monday challenged Vladimir Putin to single combat.
The eccentric billionaire took to Twitter, where his messages are notoriously erratic, to see whether the Russian leader would test his mettle in person rather than through his country's forces fighting across the border.
"If Putin could so easily humiliate the west, then he would accept the challenge. But he will not," he added.
Sharing a comparative graph of Musk and Putin's height, another person said: “The fight would be over in 10 seconds. It would just depend on how much damage Elon would want to do how fast. Nothing else. Elon is also 19 years younger."
And Musk thought this is “pretty much" what would happen.
Vice president of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov also joined in and said that there is always the option to send Putin to Jupiter. “We can send him to Jupiter, just in case," he wrote, sharing a link where people can donate to support Ukraine's fight against Russia.
The South African-born Musk, 50, had already offered his support for Kyiv, tweeting "Hold strong Ukraine" this month while also offering "my sympathies to the great people of Russia, who do not want this" war.
He also responded to a Kyiv plea by activating the Starlink internet service in Ukraine and sending equipment to help bring connectivity to areas hit by Russian military attacks.
Musk often raises eyebrows on Twitter. In February he accused the US stock market regulator, which had imposed fines and restrictions on Musk and Tesla, of trying to muzzle his free speech.
And he compared Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Adolf Hitler in a message supporting opponents of government Covid restrictions.
He later deleted the post.
