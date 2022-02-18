The Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday tweeted a satirical meme comparing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, which said "Stop comparing me to Justin Trudeau. I had a budget."

However, the tweet generated backlash and Musk deleted the controversial tweet that made the comparison between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Adolf Hitler.

The American Jewish Committee, an advocacy organization, called on Musk to apologize for making reference to the dictator who oversaw the genocide of millions.

This morning, we called out @ElonMusk for tweeting an offensive meme comparing @CanadianPM Trudeau to Hitler.



Thankfully, he deleted the post.



Comparing democratic leaders to Hitler is an insult to those who experienced unimaginable suffering at the hands of the Nazis. pic.twitter.com/6WmE9StvO9 — American Jewish Committee (@AJCGlobal) February 17, 2022

“Once again, Elon Musk has exercised extremely poor judgment by invoking Hitler to make a point on social media," the group said in a statement earlier Thursday. “He must stop this unacceptable behavior."

The chief executive officer of Tesla Inc. and the world’s richest person, did not respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson for Twitter said the social-media company “did not take enforcement action" on the tweet.

Musk was replying to a post by cryptocurrency trade publication CoinDesk about Trudeau’s emergency orders aimed at cutting off funds to protesters who have blocked border crossings and camped out in Canada’s capital.

Though Musk rarely deletes tweets, it’s not unprecedented for him. He deleted a tweet almost a year ago that indicated he believed Tesla might be on track to become the biggest company in the U.S.

Meanwhile, the controversy comes as Tesla faces complaints over racial discrimination and harassment. California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing sued Tesla last week for racial discrimination and harassment after finding a widespread pattern of mistreatment of Black workers at the electric car-maker’s factory near San Francisco.

