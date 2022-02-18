Elon Musk deletes tweet comparing Canada's Justin Trudeau to Hitler

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The tweet generated backlash and Musk deleted the controversial tweet that made the comparison between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Adolf Hitler
The Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday tweeted a satirical meme comparing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, which said "Stop comparing me to Justin Trudeau. I had a budget."
However, the tweet generated backlash and Musk deleted the controversial tweet that made the comparison between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Adolf Hitler.
The American Jewish Committee, an advocacy organization, called on Musk to apologize for making reference to the dictator who oversaw the genocide of millions.
“Once again, Elon Musk has exercised extremely poor judgment by invoking Hitler to make a point on social media," the group said in a statement earlier Thursday. “He must stop this unacceptable behavior."
The chief executive officer of Tesla Inc. and the world’s richest person, did not respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson for Twitter said the social-media company “did not take enforcement action" on the tweet.
Musk was replying to a post by cryptocurrency trade publication CoinDesk about Trudeau’s emergency orders aimed at cutting off funds to protesters who have blocked border crossings and camped out in Canada’s capital.
Though Musk rarely deletes tweets, it’s not unprecedented for him. He deleted a tweet almost a year ago that indicated he believed Tesla might be on track to become the biggest company in the U.S.
Meanwhile, the controversy comes as Tesla faces complaints over racial discrimination and harassment. California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing sued Tesla last week for racial discrimination and harassment after finding a widespread pattern of mistreatment of Black workers at the electric car-maker’s factory near San Francisco.
