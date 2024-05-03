Elon Musk gets schooled on free speech by user whose account was blocked, X honcho says 'must respect laws of country…
Elon Musk, the Tesla chief and SpaceX founder on Thursday, May 2, said that he must respect local laws of the country or risk his X platform being blocked. The admission from Musk came after an Indian user slammed the billionaire for blocking her account over a controversial post she shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).