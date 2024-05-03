Elon Musk on Thursday said that he must respect local laws of the country or risk his X platform being blocked, after an Indian user slammed the billionaire for blocking her account.

Elon Musk, the Tesla chief and SpaceX founder on Thursday, May 2, said that he must respect local laws of the country or risk his X platform being blocked. The admission from Musk came after an Indian user slammed the billionaire for blocking her account over a controversial post she shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Social media user, Anu Bishnoi shared a post on X after which her account was locked for an hour denying access to my account. In another post later expressing her agony over the incident she said, “My account got locked for 1 hour and i had to delete that main post to get access to my account. It's a hypocrisy of @X, … @elonmusk talks about free speech but on the other side he is forcing people to delete posts."

Also read: Tesla layoff: Elon Musk's ex-employee left in disbelief after termination: ‘Slept in car to avoid…’ The billionaire businessman retorting to her comment said, “We must respect the laws of a country or our platform will be blocked." He added, “If we get a court order and that court order appears to be in compliance with a country’s laws, then we take the action required, even if we disagree with the laws." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Referring to a similar situation X faced in Brazil, Musk said, “Only if the court order appears to violate a country’s laws, as has happened for example in Brazil, do we fight it."

Also read: Elon Musk's Starlink defies licensing warnings, continues service in unauthorized regions: Report The Brazilian government had threatened to ban X in the country and warned to arrest its employees if the accounts of sitting members of the Parliament and journalists were not suspended. The Brazilian authorities had issued a court order "to block certain popular accounts in Brazil" Elon Musk and X Corp. initially refused to comply but agreed later, as X faced the prospect of fines and a potential ban of the app in the region.

These statements come at a time when Elon Musk's public statements about enabling free and open speech have gained traction recently but with the disclaimer that X will always operate in alignment with local laws. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Elon Musk's Starlink defies licensing warnings, continues service in unauthorized regions: Report Some netizens slammed the move while others backed it. As a social media user tweeted, “Thanks for clarifying. But your algorithm is no longer pushing our posts to our followers. That’s silent censorship, if not throttling of free speech." Another user said, “Please people, Elon has to follow laws in different countries but he’s still fighting legally for complete freedom of speech for all people in the world but, he still has to follow the laws of others countries or we will all lose freedom of speech."

A third user commented, “Lot of governments don’t respect their own Constitutions and laws." A fourth user said, “Well done and well said boss! Free speech must be lawful and not awful. This been stated many times by 𝕏."

