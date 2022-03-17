Elon Musk has a special message to fellow associates at Tesla, SpaceX

Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk on Monday this week challenged Vladimir Putin to single combat over Ukraine. “I hereby challenge Vladimir Putin to single combat," Musk wrote on Twitter, adding: “Stakes are Ukraine." “Do you agree to this fight?" he said. Musk had earlier provided Ukraine with internet connectivity through the company's Starlink satellites. The move came in response to a plea by the Ukrainian deputy prime minister to help the country keep access to the internet amid the Russian invasion.