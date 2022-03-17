Elon Musk has a special message to fellow associates at Tesla, SpaceX

Elon Musk has a special message to fellow associates at Tesla, SpaceX2 min read . 02:52 PM IST
- Musk says he respects his associates doing an honest day’s work at Tesla or SpaceX building and servicing cars, rockets, Starlinks, batteries, and solar
Billionaire tycoon and Tesla chief Elon Musk has said he and his companies are “working hard" to make useful products and services for people, which is “deeply morally good".
Musk, who tweets about almost anything from challenging Russian President Vladimir Putin to delivering Starlink equipment to war-torn Ukraine, said he has a lot of respect for the company associates who are working very hard to various establishments of Elon Musk-led companies.
“Working hard to make useful products and services for your fellow humans is deeply morally good. I have so much respect for the associates doing an honest day’s work at Tesla or SpaceX building and servicing cars, rockets, Starlinks, batteries, solar and many other things," Musk said in a tweet.
Elon Musk, whose net worth is $216 billion as per Bloomberg Billionaires Index, runs Tesla, one of the best election vehicle companies in the world. He also leads the rocket manufacturer company SpaceX. His other companies are The Boring Company, Neuralink, and OpenAI.
In another news, Musk has announced his resignation from the board of directors of Endeavor Group Holdings, the Hollywood conglomerate whose properties include the William Morris talent agency and Ultimate Fighting Championship, as per news agency ANI report. The company led by CEO Ari Emanuel will also shrink its board of directors from eight people to seven, with Musk not being replaced, according to reports.
Elon Musk challenges Putin to fight:-
Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk on Monday this week challenged Vladimir Putin to single combat over Ukraine. “I hereby challenge Vladimir Putin to single combat," Musk wrote on Twitter, adding: “Stakes are Ukraine." “Do you agree to this fight?" he said. Musk had earlier provided Ukraine with internet connectivity through the company's Starlink satellites. The move came in response to a plea by the Ukrainian deputy prime minister to help the country keep access to the internet amid the Russian invasion.
