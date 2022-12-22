Elon Musk mulling to roll out View Count feature for Twitter, see what he says

Elon Musk mulling to roll out View Count feature for Twitter, see what he says1 min read . 10:38 PM IST
After making several changes following taking over Twitter, new owner Elon Musk on 22 December said that the microblogging site is rolling out View Count, that would enable how many times a tweet has been seen.
Taking to the microblogging site, Musk wrote, "Twitter is rolling out View Count, so you can see how many times a tweet has been seen! This is normal for video."
"Shows how much more alive Twitter is than it may seem, as over 90% of Twitter users read, but don’t tweet, reply or like, as those are public actions," he added.
Earlier on 19 December, Musk had said that he would step down as chief executive officer (CEO) of Twitter as soon as he finds a replacement.
"I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software and servers teams," Musk wrote on Twitter.
Among the 1.75 crore people voted in the poll, about 57.5 per cent votes were for 'Yes', while 42.5 per cent were against the idea of Musk stepping down.
