Electric car maker Tesla'sfounder and chief executive Elon Musk has once again reiterated his position on setting up a manufacturing plant in India. Replying to a post on Twitter, the Tesla CEO said," Tesla will not put a manufacturing plant in any location where we are not allowed first to sell & service cars."

Elon Musk reply was to a query from Twitter user Madhu sudhan V who asked," What about Tesla? Is Tesla manufacturing a plant in India in future?

Tesla will not put a manufacturing plant in any location where we are not allowed first to sell & service cars — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 27, 2022

Another user Pranay Pathole asked Elon Musk about any update on Starlink approval usage in India?, to which Elon Musk replied," We are waiting for government approval."

We are waiting for government approval — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 27, 2022

Last month, Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari said that if the US-based EV maker Tesla manufactures its electric vehicles in India then the company will also get benefits.

"Agar Tesla India me electric car manufacture karega toh unka bhi fayda hoga (If Tesla manufactures its electric vehicles in India then they will also get benefits)," he said.

Earlier on April 26, Gadkari had said, if Tesla is ready to manufacture its EVs in India then there is 'no problem', but the company must not import cars from China.

"If Elon Musk (Tesla CEO) is ready to manufacture in India then there is no problem ... Come to India, start manufacturing, India is a large market, they can export from India," he had said at an interactive session at the Raisina Dialogue.

Last year, the heavy industries ministry had also asked Tesla to first start manufacturing its iconic electric vehicles in India before any tax concessions can be considered.

At present, cars imported as Completely Built Units (CBUs) attract customs duty ranging from 60-100 per cent, depending on engine size and Cost, Insurance and Freight (CIF) value less or above $40,000.