Elon Musk quashes reports of Twitter’s suicide prevention feature removal

After introducing the 'View count' feature, Twitter CEO Elon Musk has pushed a new feature in the microblogging platform. However, the feature -- intended to divert those considering suicide -- is still there despite reports that it was removed on Musk's orders.
Musk on 24 December termed the Reuter's copy as false and even claimed that the feature is still there. He tweeted, “False, it is still there."
Earlier on 23 December, the news agency had reported that the new feature was removed as this promoted suicide prevention hotlines and other safety resources to users looking up certain content.
With the story was published, Twitter head of trust and safety Ella Irwin told Reuters in an email, "We have been fixing and revamping our prompts. They were just temporarily removed while we do that."
The new feature's removal – known as #ThereIsHelp – was not previously reported.
It had shown at the top of specific searches contacts for support organizations in many countries related to mental health, HIV, vaccines, child sexual exploitation, COVID-19, gender-based violence, natural disasters and freedom of expression, Reuters had reported.
