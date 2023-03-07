Elon Musk's photo of fighting with sumo wrestler goes viral. See post

Elon Musk's photo of fighting with sumo wrestler goes viral. See post2 min read . 02:20 PM IST
Billionaire Elon Musk's 8-year-old photo has taken the internet by storm. The photo, posted by DogeDesigner's Twitter handle showcased the fight between Musk and a sumo wrestler.
Musk's muscular strength has impressed his fans. The Twitter CEO posted "8 years of pain from a crushed disc".
One user wrote, "Elon is winning rn".
Another fan wrote, "I think Elon really is the most interesting man in the world".
"Just proud that's all!!" a Twitter user replied on that photo.
Originally, Musk had posted this photograph last year in response to Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao's question on whether the billionaire could fight Russian President Vladimir Putin who is a former KGB agent. "Brother, I wish for you to win of course, but the reality is I haven't seen your kong fu video," he wrote.
The SpaceX founder responded along with the photograph, "Managed to throw him, but it cost me smashing my c5-c6 disc & 8 years of mega back pain! Finally, fixed with c5-c6 disc fusion".
After that Binance CEO wrote, "Damn, respect! Didn't know this aspect of you. I also went through minor back surgery recently. Still exercising to strengthening my back. Rooting for ya. Please kick ass".
Separately, Oscar-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney is directing a documentary on Elon Musk, the multi-billionaire CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter.
Entertainment website Deadline, Jigsaw Productions is backing the film alongside Closer Media, Anonymous Content and Double Agent.
Gibney is known for making hard-hitting documentaries such as "Taxi to the Dark Side", for which he won the Academy Award, "Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room", "Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief" and "Steve Jobs: Man in the Machine".
"I have been working on this film, off and on, for some time and am hugely excited about it. I am delighted by this extraordinary group who are working with me. Onward!." the documentary filmmaker said.
Double Agent is also financing the project.
