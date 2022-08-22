Elon Musk says Tesla's Full Service Driving price will rise to $15,000

Elon Musk says Tesla's Full Service Driving price will rise to $15,0001 min read . 06:20 AM IST
The price increase will take effect September 5, Elon Musk said. The current FSD price is $12,000.
Tesla's Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk on 21 August informed that the price for full self-driving system (FSD) will rise to $15,000 in North America.
The price increase will take effect September 5, Musk said. The current FSD price is $12,000.
In an announcement on Twitter, Musk wrote "After wide release of FSD Beta 10.69.2, price of FSD will rise to $15k in North America on September 5th. Current price will be honored for orders made before Sept 5th, but delivered later."
"Note, you can upgrade your existing car to FSD in 2 mins via the Tesla app," he further wrote.
In an another tweet, Musk informed, "FSD Beta 10.69 started rolling out to Tesla owners last night. This build is a big step forward! 10.69.1 probably end of week with wider release. 1069.2 in a few weeks should be good enough to provide to all FSD Beta participants."
Tesla’s more limited Autopilot system has come under scrutiny from federal and California regulators who are investigating whether it’s defective. The Federal National Traffic Safety Administration said in July it had reviewed almost 200 crashes involving vehicles using Autopilot.
Meanwhile, California’s Department of Motor Vehicles has accused Tesla of misleading consumers about features marketed as Autopilot and FSD.
(With inputs from Bloomberg)
