Twitter shuts two of its three India offices, sends staff home. Details here
Twitter, which fired more than 90% of its roughly 200-plus staff in India late last year, closed its offices in New Delhi and Mumbai, people aware of the matter said
Twitter Inc. has shut two of its three India offices and told its staff to work from home, underscoring Elon Musk’s mission to slash costs and get the struggling social media service in the black.
