Elon Musk tries hands on Barrett 50 cal sniper rifle. Watch

 Livemint

Tesla owner, Elon Musk, shared the video of hip-firing Barrett 50 cal sniper rifle on social media platform X.

A screengrab of the video shared by Tesla owner Elon Musk on social media platform X.Premium
A screengrab of the video shared by Tesla owner Elon Musk on social media platform X.

If not at his office of Tesla, SpaceX or X, American billionaire Elon Musk can be spotted doing all sorts of adventure including martial arts. In his recent video, Elon Musk can be spotted trying his hands on Barrett .50 calibre Sniper rifle.

He posted the video of firing the rifle on social media platform X, formerly Twitter with a caption," Hip-firing my Barrett 50 cal."

 

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Updated: 30 Sep 2023, 08:40 AM IST
