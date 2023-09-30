Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Elon Musk tries hands on Barrett 50 cal sniper rifle. Watch

Elon Musk tries hands on Barrett 50 cal sniper rifle. Watch

Livemint

Tesla owner, Elon Musk, shared the video of hip-firing Barrett 50 cal sniper rifle on social media platform X.

A screengrab of the video shared by Tesla owner Elon Musk on social media platform X.

If not at his office of Tesla, SpaceX or X, American billionaire Elon Musk can be spotted doing all sorts of adventure including martial arts. In his recent video, Elon Musk can be spotted trying his hands on Barrett .50 calibre Sniper rifle.

He posted the video of firing the rifle on social media platform X, formerly Twitter with a caption," Hip-firing my Barrett 50 cal."

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 30 Sep 2023, 08:40 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.