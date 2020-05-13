Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday tweeted an old photo of American restaurant chain, Buca di Beppo to send out a 'life should be lived' message. Elon Musk, on Monday, had announced that Tesla's production was resuming at the automaker’s sole US vehicle factory, defying an order to stay closed and saying if anyone had to be arrested, it should be he.

Several Twitter users pointed out the apparent mistake in the Musk's Buca di Beppo ice cream sundae picture.

A Google reverse image search shows this photo came from an Instagram account and in 2017 and was tweet by Buca di Beppo's official Twitter account. https://t.co/2p9WedeJ7t — Joe Youngblood (@YoungbloodJoe) May 13, 2020

A Twitter user also called out Elon Musk for risking people's lives.

You need to stay at home or live out of a Model 3 if you don’t want to own a home but don’t put others at risk. That is selfish of you even if you think you yourself are invincible others don’t share your view. — 😷NOVA (@TVOnTheSpot) May 13, 2020





US President Donald Trump on Tuesday urged that Tesla Inc be allowed to reopen its electric vehicle assembly plant in California, joining CEO Elon Musk's bid to defy county officials who have ordered it to remain closed.

"California should let Tesla & @elonmusk open the plant, NOW. It can be done Fast & Safely!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

Musk had previosly called the coronavirus panic dumb and mind-killer on Twitter, Tesla CEO had also written an email to employees, saying "coronavirus panic is worse than virus itself". Musk had also rubbished the claims of Edpidemiologists at Imperial College of London, who forecasted deaths of millions of people due to novel coronavirus.

On Monday, Musk said production was resuming at the automaker’s sole U.S. vehicle factory, defying an order to stay closed and saying if anyone had to be arrested, it should be he.

Musk tweeted "Thank you!" in response to Trump on Tuesday.

Tesla shares were up 1.1% at $820.44 in late trading on Tuesday.

Employee-parking lots at Tesla's factory in Fremont, California were packed with cars on Tuesday. Trucks could be seen driving in and out of the factory grounds.

At the Fremont factory's outbound logistics parking lot, where only a dozen Tesla cars were parked last week, hundreds of Tesla vehicles were seen on Tuesday.

