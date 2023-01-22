Twitter to roll out higher priced subscription plan with zero-ads; details here2 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 06:07 AM IST
- Earlier in December, Elon Musk had announced that Twitter's Basic blue tick will have half the number of advertisements and that it will offer a higher tier with no advertisements by 2023.
Twitter owner Elon Musk has said that the company would roll out higher priced subscription plans for users have a zero ads experience on the platform.
