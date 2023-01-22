Twitter owner Elon Musk has said that the company would roll out higher priced subscription plans for users have a zero ads experience on the platform.

The billionaire also said that ads are "too frequent on Twitter and too big," and that steps will be taken to address those issues in coming weeks.

Confirming on the higher priced subscription, Musk wrote, “Ads are too frequent on Twitter and too big. Taking steps to address both in coming weeks."

He added, “Also, there will be a higher priced subscription that allows zero ads."

Also, there will be a higher priced subscription that allows zero ads — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2023

As reported by Reuters, Twitter earns nearly 90 percent of its revenue from selling digital ads and he recently attributed a "massive drop in revenue" to rights organisations that have pressured brands to pause their Twitter ads.

Also Read: Twitter tells Asia HQ staff to clear desks, work from home

Musk who took over the reins of Twitter last year for $44 billion has since the takeover brought several changes to the company which also included the subscription plans for the verified blue badge.

Earlier in December, Musk announced that Twitter's Basic blue tick will have half the number of advertisements and that it will offer a higher tier with no advertisements by 2023. It was rolled out in 2022 to help Twitter grow revenue as owner it fights to retain advertisers

The microblogging platform's 'Twitter Blue' subscriptions had rolled out despite warnings from Twitter's own trust and safety staff. Soon afterwards, numerous 'verified' accounts began to impersonate well-known personalities or brands, according to a report by The Verge.

Recently, the company also announced an annual plan for its subscription service called Twitter Blue, which also includes the “verified" blue tick mark, at a discount. The Twitter users can now subscribe to the service for an annual price of $84, instead of $8 for the web users. Instead of $11 on Apple devices, the users can pay the same amount for an annual subscription.

The subscription price for Android users cost $11 per month. According to reports, the higher pricing for Android users is likely to offset fees charged by Android's Google Play Store, like Apple's App Store.

The blue check mark was previously reserved for verified accounts of politicians, famous personalities, journalists and other public figures. But a subscription option, open to anyone prepared to pay, was rolled out last year to help Twitter grow revenue as Elon Musk fights to retain advertisers.

Earlier this year, Twitter also reversed its 2019 ban on political ads, the company's head of trust and safety had confirmed to Reuters, as the Elon Musk-owned company seeks to grow revenue.

(With inputs from Reuters)