The picture provides a close-up view of the mating procedure between Starship and Super Heavy, with engineers perched underneath.
On Twitter, Musk also wrote that Starship and its Super Heavy booster need at least "4 significant items" before they'd be ready to fly. Those items are final heat shield tiles for Starship, thermal protection for Super Heavy's engines, more ground system propellant storage tanks, and a quick-disconnect arm for Starship.
