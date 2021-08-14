There may not be a bigger promoter of the idea that humanity should go to Mars than Elon Musk.

Be it on interviews, on social media, or any other platform, Musk has always admitted his admiration for the Red planet thousand of times.

And now, in the latest conversation on Twitter, Musk shared his thought on death and where he would like to take his last breath.

It all started with a tweet by a user @Grimezsz. The user wrote, "Death is a choice and you will never catch me making it".

Death is a choice and you will never catch me making it — Miss Information 🪐 (@Grimezsz) August 13, 2021

To which the SpaceX founder said, "I will welcome death when it comes".

I will welcome death when it comes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2021

Subsequently, a user asked him whether he would accept the deaths even if it's not on Mars.

"Even if it’s not on Mars?" a user said.

To which Musk responded, "Preferably, on Mars".

Even if it’s not on Mars? — Linus (@l3nnybob) August 13, 2021

Musk has been talking about his interplanetary ambitions for two decades.

Musk is developing a vehicle, Starship that be a fully reusable transport system capable of carrying up to 100 people to Mars.

Recently, Musk shared a black-and-white picture of the Starship prototype on his Twitter handle.

The picture provides a close-up view of the mating procedure between Starship and Super Heavy, with engineers perched underneath.

On Twitter, Musk also wrote that Starship and its Super Heavy booster need at least "4 significant items" before they'd be ready to fly. Those items are final heat shield tiles for Starship, thermal protection for Super Heavy's engines, more ground system propellant storage tanks, and a quick-disconnect arm for Starship.

4 significant items:



- Final heat shield tiles for ship

- Thermal protection of booster engines

- Ground propellant storage tanks

- QD arm for ship



2 weeks. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2021

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.