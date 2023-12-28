Elon Musk's Tesla to set up its first India factory in Gujarat, announcement likely during Vibrant Gujarat event
Tesla is finalizing negotiations for its first manufacturing plant in Gujarat, India, with the announcement expected at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit in January 2024.
Tesla is all set to enter India with its manufacturing plant in Gujarat next year. The negotiation for the establishment of the first manufacturing unit of the EV maker in India has reached its final leg and is likely to conclude soon, according to media reports. The announcement related to the Tesla manufacturing unit in the state is likely to take place in the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Summit, going to be held in January 2024, reported Ahmedabad Mirror.