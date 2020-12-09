Eluru 'mystery illness' cases reduce to 49 from 77; Andhra CM reviews situation

Doctors and experts from AIIMS, Delhi said that comprehensive tests are yet to be done, but the primary investigations revealed that lead and nickel appears to be high in the blood of those who were ill. "As Indians do have nickel in their bodies, the presence of lead might have caused the illness. Also, it was found that there is a significant drop in the level of lead in the bodies of patients after 24 hours of becoming sick. The process of recycling batteries or due to the dumping of broken batteries, or when fired may also lead to the current situation. We also test drinking water and milk samples and come to a definite conclusion on the reasons as soon as possible," they said.