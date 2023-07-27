News
Elusive quest for semiconductor self-sufficiency
SummaryIndia has been attempting to attain self-sufficiency in sourcing semiconductor chips but with little success over the years. Why is it so? Will the government’s renewed attempt see better outcome as the need for self-reliance has only risen in recent times? Mint explains.
Why is India keen on setting up chip units?
Semiconductors are the life blood of modern electronics, and their demand is increasing exponentially. India, a large consumer of electronics, is importing almost all its semiconductor needs to the tune of $24 billion a year (demand is expected to touch $110 billion by 2030). Massive supply disruption during the pandemic and emergence of virulent geopolitical tensions across the world, is forcing nations to seek self-reliance for accessing this precious commodity. Also, India has identified electronics manufacturing as a key sector to boost growth and exports.
