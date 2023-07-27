Elusive quest for semiconductor self-sufficiency

Did India try to get fab units going earlier?

Yes, there were many attempts. Way back in 2006, the Andhra Pradesh government signed up with SemIndia to set up a $3 billion chip making facility. The project failed to take off. In 2007, the Centre wooed Intel Corporation, but it, instead, chose to invest in China and Vietnam. In the decade that followed, India sought and got multiple expressions of interest (EoIs). The Union Cabinet approved two projects, one by JP Associates and the other by Hindustan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation, in February 2014. Both the projects got stalled and were eventually dropped.

