Maneka Gandhi demands Elvish Yadav's arrest, latter hits back: 'Aise milti hai ticket?'
The two engaged in a war of words after Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav was booked for allegedly using “snake venom” at the rave party.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Maneka Gandhi demanded the arrest of YouTuber and Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav over the "snake venom supply case" on Friday. Yadav then hit back at the BJP MP and asked, "Aise Milti Hai ticket Lok Sabha ki? (Is this how one gets a Lok Sabha ticket).