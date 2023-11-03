Elvish Yadav, 'Big Boss' winner and YouTuber, booked for alleged involvement in snake-infused rave parties; Who is he?
Elvish Yadav, popular YouTuber and 'Big Boss' OTT winner, has been arrested for the alleged use of snake venom at rave parties. The Noida Police has booked Yadav and five others, and rescued nine snakes, including cobras, from their possession.
Elvish Yadav is a national capital Delhi-NCR resident, ‘Big Boss’ OTT winner, YouTuber, and now arrested for the alleged use of snake venom at rave parties. This extremely popular and ‘Big Boss’ OTT voter's favourite contestant has been linked to another identity- ‘Gamla Chor’.
The Gurugram pot theft video, which went viral in February 2023, continues to be under investigation by the police.
Social media users shared a picture taken in Tijara, Rajasthan, last year, purportedly showing Elvish with a vehicle bearing the same registration number as the one seen in the Gamla Chori video.
