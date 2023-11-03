Elvish Yadav, popular YouTuber and 'Big Boss' OTT winner, has been arrested for the alleged use of snake venom at rave parties. The Noida Police has booked Yadav and five others, and rescued nine snakes, including cobras, from their possession.

The Noida Police has booked Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav and arrested five people for the alleged use of snake venom at rave parties. Nine snakes, including cobras, were also rescued from the possession of those arrested, who had landed at a banquet hall in Sector 51 on Thursday for a party, which was a trap laid by animal rights group People for Animals (PFA), officials said.

Who is Elvish Yadav? The Youtuber Elvish Yadav, a 26-year-old Gurugram resident shot to fame with his YouTube Videos that he began broadcasting on the video sharing platform from the year 2016. According to latest estimates Elvish Yadav has a following of 13.2 million subscribers and 1.16 billion views on his primary YouTube channel.

Elvish Yadav initially named his channel 'The Social Factory' but later rebranded it to Elvish Yadav.

He launched a new YouTube channel, titled ‘Elvish Yadav Vlogs’ on November 23, 2019. Yadav’s channel had 3.47 million subscribers and 95 million views as of February 2023. He made daily vlogs and criticised movies with his friends and family on this channel. He also started a new gaming channel 'Elvish Yadav Gaming' in May 2023.

Elvish Yadav is known for creating video content around his car collection on social media, has a Porsche 718 Boxster, the popular Hyundai Verna sedan, and the Toyota Fortuner SUV.

He also has a ₹8 crore house in Dubai.

The Big Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav in 2023 participated as a wildcard-entrant, on the reality show Bigg Boss OTT (Hindi season) and emerged as the winner. Often an elemnent of controversy, Elvish rose to prominence in the show after a Twitter broke out following Bollywood actor Salman Khan snubbing the Youtuber for his misogynistic comments. The battle also saw contributions from comedian Kunal Kamra.

The Rave Party Organiser A rave party is a vibrant, all-night EDM gathering with immersive music, lighting and a communal vibe. They're held in diverse locations, with farmhouses being a popular choice.

According to Police, Elvish Yadav illegally organised rave parties and shot videos with live snakes and snake venom in Noida and other parts of the NCR with his associates.

Gamla Chor Allegations A clip went viral on social media went viral which showed a car, allegedly belonging to Elvish Yadav stealing flower pots around Delhi. The flower pots had been used in the national capital for the Group of 20 Summit. As the clip went viral on social media, people were quick to notice its number plate. A lot of them claimed that the luxury vehicle belonged to him as seen in his old videos

The Gurugram pot theft video, which went viral in February 2023, continues to be under investigation by the police.

Social media users shared a picture taken in Tijara, Rajasthan, last year, purportedly showing Elvish with a vehicle bearing the same registration number as the one seen in the Gamla Chori video.

