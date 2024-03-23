Elvish Yadav case: Gurugram Court grants bail to Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner

A Gurugram Court on Saturday granted bail to YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav. He was arrested on March 17, in connection with a case under the Wild Life Protection Act 1972. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Yadav was produced in court today in connection with an assault case involving content creator Sagar Thakur alias Maxtern.

On March 8, Yadav was caught in a video beating Thakur. He was seen throwing Thakur on the ground and then slapping him. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After the incident, Thakur approached police and filed a complaint against Yadav and others at Sector 53 Police Station.

However, Elvish Yadav shared a video online in which he claimed that the entire incident was pre-planned by Sagar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He later shared another video from his social media handle and apologised.

Elvish Yadav also shared a p[hoto with Sagar Thakur through his social media handle and wrote "brotherhood on top" in the caption.

Separately, Yadav was granted bail by a Gautam Buddh Nagar court, in Noida on Friday.

Yadav was arrested on March 17 by the Noida Police in connection with its probe into the suspected use of snake venom as a recreational drug in parties he hosted.

The case was lodged under provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act and IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 284 (negligent conduct related to poison that endangers human safety), and 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animals). Charges under the NDPS Act have also been added to the FIR.

The controversial 26-year-old YouTuber, also the winner of the reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2, has been booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Wildlife Protection Act, and Indian Penal Code (IPC).

