Elvish Yadav gets bail in snake venom case, says lawyer

Elvish Yadav gets bail in snake venom case, says lawyer

Livemint

Elvish Yadav, who won reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2, was arrested on March 17 in connection with the probe into suspected use of snake venom as a recreational drug in parties.

YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav was arrested by the Noida Police.

A court in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, granted bail to controversial YouTuber Siddharth alias Elvish Yadav in suspected drugs case, his lawyer said on Friday.

The court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Jaihind Kumar Singh heard the bail application of Elvish Yadav on Friday, news agency PTI reported.

Yadav, 26, had won reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2. The Noida Police arrested him on March 17 in connection with its probe into suspected use of snake venom as a recreational drug in parties.

Police said the YouTuber was booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the Wildlife Protection Act and the Indian Penal Code.

ALSO READ: YouTuber Elvish Yadav case: Noida Police arrests two accused Ishwar, Vinay

An FIR was registered against six people, including Elvish Yadav at Noida Sector 49 police station, for allegedly supplying snake venom suspected to be used as a recreational drug at a rave party in Noida.

The case was transferred from Noida's Sector 49 police station to Sector 20 police station on the orders of Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissioner Lakshmi Singh.

Yadav was later sent to 14-day judicial custody by the District and Sessions Court Surajpur, in Noida.

According to PTI, Yadav denied his involvement in the supply of snake venom at the rave party. However, NDTV cited police sources as saying that during questioning the Bigg Boss winner admitted using snake venom and arranging snakes at rave parties he hosted.

The YouTuber is yet to be produced in a court in connection with an assault case involving content creator Sagar Thakur alias Maxtern.

On March 8, Yadav was caught in a video beating Thakur. He was seen throwing Thakur on the ground and then slapping him. After the incident, Thakur approached police and filed a complaint against Yadav and others at Sector 53 Gurugram Police Station.

"The court of Judicial Magistrate First Class, Gurugram Harsh Kumar, fixed his appearance on March 27 on the application of his production warrant filed by police," police added.

(With inputs from PTI)

