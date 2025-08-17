Firing at Elvish Yadav's Gurugram residence: ‘More than a dozen rounds fired’ — Video

A firing incident was reported outside Big Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav's residence in Gurugram, Haryana, early Sunday. Gurugram police said the incident took place at around 5:30 AM.
“Three masked miscreants opened fire outside the residence of YouTuber and Big Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav in Gurugram's Sector 57,” Sandeep Kumar, PRO Gurugram Police, told news agency ANI.
He said, “More than a dozen rounds were fired. Elvish Yadav was not at his residence at the time of the firing.”
Meanwhile, YouTuber Elvish Yadav’s father, Ram Avtar Yadav, claimed that three miscreants fired around 25–30 rounds at their residence in Gurugram.
He said, “The police administration is doing its job well. Our family was present at home when the firing incident happened. I was asleep when it occurred. We believe the police are working properly. Around 25-30 rounds were fired. In the CCTV footage, three miscreants can be seen, out of which two are clearly visible.”
More details are awaited.
(The story will be updated with more information soon)
