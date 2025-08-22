Elvish Yadav house firing: Shooter Ishu Gandhi arrested after encounter in Faridabad, 'gets shot in leg'

Ishant alias Ishu Gandhi, one of the accused in the case of firing at YouTuber Elvish Yadav's Gurugram residence, was arrested after encounter with police on Friday, August 22. The encounter took place under the BPTP police station area in Faridabad, Haryana, early Friday.

The accused had fired more than half a dozen rounds from an automatic pistol at the police party during the encounter, according to news agency ANI. He was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg, the report added. He hails from Faridabad's Jawahar Colony, NDTV reported.

Firing at Elvish Yadav’s residence Two masked men had fired more than two dozen shots outside Elvish Yadav’s residence in Sector 57 of Gurugram on August 17 morning around 5:30 am.

According to Elvish's father Ram Avtar Yadav, “We heard a sound around 5.30 in the morning. When we came outside and looked, we saw that bullets had been fired here. Then we immediately checked the CCTV. We found that there were two people involved for sure, and probably a third one too. We informed the police. These people fired more than 15 rounds."

Elvish Yadav on firing at his residence Elvish took to Instagram and confirmed that he and his family were “safe”.

"I would like to extend my sincere gratitude for your good wishes. My family and I are safe and well. Your kind thoughts and concern are truly appreciated. Thank you," he said.

Portugal-based fugitive gangster Himanshu Bhau-led gang reportedly took credit for the shots fired outside Elvish's residence. It accused 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' winner of promoting gambling.

The post said, “Today, the bullets that were fired at Elvish Yadav's house were fired by us, Neeraj Faridpur and Bhau Ritoliya. Today, we have introduced ourselves to him. He has ruined many homes by promoting betting. And all these social media bugs, we are warning that if anyone is found promoting betting, they can get a call or a bullet at any time. So all those who are into betting, be ready.”

(LiveMint couldn't independently verify the authenticity of it)