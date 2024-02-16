In the latest development in the Elvish Yadav snake venom-rave party case, the Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday revealed that cobra and krait venom were found in the samples seized from the party. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to an NDTV report, in a forensic investigation, the police found the venom of two species of snakes -- cobra and krait -- in the samples taken from Yadav's party.

Yadav, a YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner, had attended the rave party in November 2023 in Noida. The party was raided by the police on suspicion that snake venom was being used for intoxication by the guests. He has been caught in the legal muddle of it ever since. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He is not just accused of attending the party but also of allegedly being involved in the supply and use of snake venom.

Yadav, during interrogation, named Bollywood singer Fazilpuria and claimed that the snakes seen in one of his videos were arranged by the singer.

Following a sting operation by the NGO People for Animals (PFA) last year, five people were arrested for snake smuggling. They revealed that they had provided snakes for Elvish Yadav's party. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Their revelations led to the rescue of nine snakes, including five cobras. About 20 ml of suspected snake venom was also recovered from Yadav's party venue.

Elvish Yadav has denied all allegations.

The UP police have questioned the Bigg Boss winner twice to understand his involvement in the sale of snake venom based on statements from Rahul Yadav, a supplier arrested in the sting operation linked to the party. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During questioning, the arrested accused have claimed that they supplied snake venom at rave parties organised by Elvish Yadav.

After that, Elvish Yadav was booked at Noida Sector 49 police station, and the samples from the party were sent for forensic testing to Jaipur FSL.

Yadav dismissed the charges as "baseless" and "fake", and assured full cooperation with the police investigation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Since no other drugs were found at the rave party, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act of 1985 has not been invoked.

