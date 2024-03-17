Elvish Yadav sent to 14-day judicial custody in snake venom case: Watch video

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav on Sunday was sent to 14 days of judicial custody in connection with snake venom case, under the Wild Life Protection Act 1972. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He was arrested by Noida Police on Sunday in the alleged use of snake venom case and was presented in the court also.

He was among the six people named in an FIR lodged at Sector 49 police station in Noida on 3 November 2023. Officials said that the five other accused were arrested but are currently out on bail. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to details, furnished by news agency PTI, the case was lodged under provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and for criminal conspiracy under section 120B of the Indian Penal Code.

The case was later shifted from Sector 49 to Sector 20 police station for investigation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The accused has been arrested by a team of Sector 20 police station which was investigating the case," Additional DCP (Noida) Manish Mishra told PTI.

The case pertains to the police raids at a Noida party in November 2023 during which police found snake venom used for intoxication by the guests. As per the reports, Elvish Yadav was present at the party and is accused of supplying snake venom to the party.

After police raids, social media was abuzz with videos of Elvish Yadav with snakes and users demanding the arrest of the YouTuber. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The case was lodged on the complaint of an official of animal rights group People For Animals (PFA).

According to details, PFA chairperson and BJP leader Maneka Gandhi had accused Yadav of involvement in illegally selling snake venom and sought his immediate arrest.

On November 4, Yadav was briefly stopped for questioning by police in Rajasthan's Kota while he was traveling with his friends in a car but was let off soon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With agency inputs.

