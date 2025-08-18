Elvish Yadav's father reacts to Gurugram firing incident, ‘definitely a threat…’

Elvish Yadav, who recently gained popularity through Laughter Chefs Season 2, is back in the news after his house in Gurugram’s Sector 57 was reportedly attacked early Sunday morning.

“So far, we haven’t received any kind of threat or phone call. I spoke to Elvish, and he said he is fine,” Elvish’s father told reporters, as reported by the Times of India.

Elvish’s dad also said, “There was definitely a threat to life, if we had been outside, anything could have happened.”

Yadav was not at home when the shooting happened around 5.30 am. However, some family members were inside but no one was injured in the incident, they said.

Meanwhile, ‘Bhau gang’ claimed responsibility for the firing.

After getting information, a police team reached the spot and collected forensic evidence, and are scanning CCTV footage from the area.

The attackers shot more than two dozen rounds at the YouTuber’s home in Sector 57 and fled from the spot. The bullets struck the ground and first floors of the house, the police said.

In a post on social media, gangsters Neeraj Faridpur and Bhau Ritoliya, members of ‘Bhau gang’, claimed responsibility for the attack.

"...the bullets that were fired at Elvish Yadav's house today were fired by us. He has ruined many houses by promoting betting apps. Other social media influencers promoting betting may face bullets or calls,” read the post shared by Ritoliya.

Elvish Yadav has frequently found himself at the center of controversy.

He faced legal trouble alongside singer Fazilpuriya for featuring snakes in the music video of the song 32 Bore. Yadav is also involved in an ongoing case where he is accused of supplying snake venom at a rave party in Noida. However, the Supreme Court has granted a stay on the trial court proceedings.

In 2024, YouTuber Maxtern (Sagar Thakur) filed a complaint against Yadav after a video emerged showing Yadav allegedly assaulting him. Thakur later withdrew the complaint.

That same year, Yadav was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in a money-laundering investigation related to the snake venom case.