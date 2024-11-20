Emaar India to invest ₹1,000 cr on new housing project in Gurugram; eyes ₹2,500 cr revenue

Emaar India to invest 1,000 cr on new housing project in Gurugram; eyes 2,500 cr revenue

PTI
Published20 Nov 2024, 12:16 PM IST
Emaar India to invest <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,000 cr on new housing project in Gurugram; eyes <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,500 cr revenue
Emaar India to invest ₹1,000 cr on new housing project in Gurugram; eyes ₹2,500 cr revenue

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Realty firm Emaar India will invest around 1,000 crore to construct a new luxury housing project in Gurugram amid strong demand for premium residential properties.

The company has launched a new project 'Amaris' at Sector 62 in Golf Course Extension Road, Gurugram.

"We have launched a new housing project in Gurugram. We are getting a tremendous response from customers," Emaar India CEO Kalyan Chakrabarti told PTI.

He said the company will develop 522 apartments in this 6.2-acre project, with a development potential of 15 lakh square feet.

Asked about project cost, Chakrabarti said it will be around 1,000 crore excluding land cost.

The total revenue potential from this project is estimated at around 2,500 crore, he said.

"This project stands as a testament to Emaar's unwavering commitment to providing high-quality living spaces that align with our customers' needs and uphold the highest design standards," Chakrabarti said.

He said the project will be completed in the next five years.

"We are committed to delivering homes that are future-ready, environmentally conscious, and equipped with the best-in-class amenities and above all have a lighter carbon footprint," Chakrabarti said.

Emaar India is part of Dubai-based Emaar Group.

Emaar India has a portfolio of residential and commercial spaces across Delhi-NCR, Mohali, Lucknow, Indore and Jaipur.

Emaar Properties entered the Indian real estate market in 2005 in partnership with India's MGF Development and invested 8,500 crore through the joint venture firm Emaar MGF Land.

In April 2016, Emaar Properties decided to end the JV through demerger.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:20 Nov 2024, 12:16 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaEmaar India to invest ₹1,000 cr on new housing project in Gurugram; eyes ₹2,500 cr revenue

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    122.65
    03:56 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    7.15 (6.19%)

    Tata Steel share price

    139.45
    03:59 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -1.85 (-1.31%)

    UPL share price

    546.85
    03:48 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    10.35 (1.93%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    278.70
    03:57 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    0.6 (0.22%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    CE Info Systems share price

    1,646.50
    03:44 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -100.3 (-5.74%)

    Thermax share price

    4,631.70
    03:40 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -236.25 (-4.85%)

    Max Financial Services share price

    1,190.55
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -47.15 (-3.81%)

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,411.75
    03:57 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -45.25 (-3.11%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mtar Technologies share price

    1,746.65
    03:44 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    132.45 (8.21%)

    V-Guard Industries share price

    426.95
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    30.6 (7.72%)

    Apar Industries share price

    9,483.80
    03:40 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    668.1 (7.58%)

    Craftsman Automation share price

    4,978.00
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    321.25 (6.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,095.00760.00
      Chennai
      77,101.00760.00
      Delhi
      77,253.00760.00
      Kolkata
      77,105.00760.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.