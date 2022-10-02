Email threat to blow up IndiGo flight turns out to be hoax, case registered

The email threat turned out be a hoax after nothing suspicious was found post a thorough check of the aircraft, the Sahar police station official said
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
A case has been registered by the Mumbai police after an unidentified person sent an email threatening to blow up an IndiGo airline to the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), an official said on Sunday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
A case has been registered by the Mumbai police after an unidentified person sent an email threatening to blow up an IndiGo airline to the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), an official said on Sunday.
The email threat turned out be a hoax after nothing suspicious was found post a thorough check of the aircraft, the Sahar police station official said. The email was received on Saturday night.
The email threat turned out be a hoax after nothing suspicious was found post a thorough check of the aircraft, the Sahar police station official said. The email was received on Saturday night.
The email read, "I will blow up flight 6E 6045", he said, adding that an FIR has been registered under Indian Penal Code section 506B (issuing death threat) and other offences.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The email read, "I will blow up flight 6E 6045", he said, adding that an FIR has been registered under Indian Penal Code section 506B (issuing death threat) and other offences.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Due to a specific bomb threat, IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Ahmedabad was impacted on October 1, 2022," said IndiGo in a statement.
"Due to a specific bomb threat, IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Ahmedabad was impacted on October 1, 2022," said IndiGo in a statement.
"The bomb threat protocol was initiated and the flight operated after all the checks were completed," the airline added, though it did not share details like the number of passengers on board, flight number and delay in departure due to the incident.
"The bomb threat protocol was initiated and the flight operated after all the checks were completed," the airline added, though it did not share details like the number of passengers on board, flight number and delay in departure due to the incident.
Mumbai Airport, which is operated under a joint venture between Adani Group and the Airports Authority of India (AAI), declined to comment.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Mumbai Airport, which is operated under a joint venture between Adani Group and the Airports Authority of India (AAI), declined to comment.