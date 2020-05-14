Mumbai: The Emami group on Thursday said the ₹5,500 crore sale of its cement business to a Nirma group company has not fallen through and the transaction is still on, subject to regulatory approvals.

Emami had entered into a binding agreement on 6 February with Nuvoco Vistas Corp Ltd (part of the Nirma group) for the divestment of its 100% equity stake in Emami Cement Ltd for an enterprise value of ₹5,500 crore.

Emami said that it had received queries regarding the possibility of the deal not progressing further against the backdrop of the covid-19 pandemic.

"We would like to clarify that the queries raised on the completion of the proposed transaction are completely speculative and incorrect. Completion of the proposed transaction is subject to the formalities natural and normal to such type of transactions, including receipt of prior approval of the Competition Commission of India (CCI)," the two groups said in a joint statement.

"We confirm that the proposed transaction is very much on, subject to the receipt of approval of CCI and other third parties," the statement added.

At the time of announcing the sale of the cement business, Emami had mentioned that the transaction was expected to be completed in three-four months.

The sale of the cement business is part of Emami group’s plan to become debt-free. Last year, the group’s founders sold 20% in their flagship household goods company, Emami Ltd, for ₹2,830 crore as part of the plan.

Emami Cement Ltd operates an integrated cement plant in Risdah, Chhattisgarh, and grinding units in Bihar, West Bengal and Odisha, with a total installed capacity of 8.3 million tonnes per annum. It has mining leases in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh.

