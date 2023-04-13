Emami's share buyback of ₹186 crore commences today1 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 10:46 AM IST
- Emani share price today is around ₹358 apiece, and the buyback of shares has been announced at a premium of around 25 per cent.
Emami, a company specializing in skincare and healthcare products, is scheduled to launch its share buyback program today. Share buybacks are aimed at enhancing earnings per share (EPS) by reducing the total number of outstanding shares.
