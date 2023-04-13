Emami, a company specializing in skincare and healthcare products, is scheduled to launch its share buyback program today. Share buybacks are aimed at enhancing earnings per share (EPS) by reducing the total number of outstanding shares.

Emani share price today is around ₹358 apiece, and the buyback of shares has been announced at a premium of around 25 per cent. Emami's buyback program will be implemented through the open market route, utilizing the stock exchange mechanism.

In the previous month, the board of Emami, which is headquartered in Kolkata, approved the buyback of its fully paid-up equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each. It was announced that the buyback would be carried out through the open market route using the stock exchange mechanism.

Informing Indian bourses about the buyback of shares, Emami Ltd said, “The Board approved the proposal of Buyback of fully paid-up equity shares having a face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee One only) each of the Company at a price not exceeding ₹450/- (Rupees Four Hundred Fifty only) per equity share ('Maximum Buyback Price') and for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹18,600 Lakhs (Rupees Eighteen Thousand Six Hundred Lakhs only) ('Maximum Buyback Size')."

The Board of Directors of Emami Ltd has also constituted a committee for the purposes of the buyback (the "Buyback Committee") and has delegated its powers to the buyback committee to do or cause to be done all such acts, deeds, matters and things, in its discretion, deem necessary in connection with the buyback of shares.