Debit, credit card: E-mandate limit for recurring transactions hiked sharply3 min read . Updated: 08 Jun 2022, 11:25 AM IST
The Reserve Bank of India today announced an increase in limit for e-mandates/ standing instructions on credit/debit cards and prepaid payment instruments (PPIs) for recurring transactions to ₹15,000, from ₹5,000 at present. The RBI will issue necessary instructions shortly. Prior to January 1, 2021, the limit was ₹2,000.