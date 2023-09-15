‘Emergency alert’ on your phone: Here's how netizens reacted, ‘A virus!, system malfunction?' to message from government

Telecom providers in India are testing a Cell Broadcasting Alert System in partnership with the government

Premium NDMA trials emergency alert system for nationwide emergencies, (Twitter)

A number of Telecom Service providers have been sending alerts to Indian citizens as per directive of Department of Telecommunications to test the effectiveness of Cell Broadcasting based Emergency Alert System. The Department of Telecommunications on July 20 made an announcement regarding its partnership with the National Disaster Management Authority. They said that together, they will carry out testing of the Cell Broadcast Alert System. This initiative aims to improve emergency communication capabilities during disasters and prioritise the safety and welfare of the populace. The Ministry of Communications, in a statement, mentioned that comprehensive tests for the Cell Broadcast Alert System are underway and are being conducted on each Telecom Service Provider. Also read: ‘Emergency Alert’ on your phone? Telcom department clarifies, ‘Please ignore’. Here's what it means In response to the ‘Alert’ messages received on phones of various citizens of India, a number of users on social media expressed worry over system malfunction or virus in their phone and enquired about the cause of such a message.

The Indian Department of Telecommunication said it recently tested its Cell Broadcasting System (CBS) to evaluate how effectively it can broadcast emergency warnings through mobile operators and cell broadcast systems.

The government is collaborating with the National Disaster Management Authority on this project, aiming to use the system during disasters like earthquakes, tsunamis, and floods. The tests will continue periodically in different regions to ensure the system's efficiency and effectiveness

While some initially suspected spam or viruses, these tests are part of a government initiative to improve disaster management.

A user on social media platform X expressed concerns about potential malware on their phone. He inquired about possible solutions and pondered whether a factory reset might be necessary. He stated," Shall I factory reset it?"