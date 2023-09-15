‘Emergency alert’ on your phone: Here's how netizens reacted, ‘A virus!, system malfunction?' to message from government1 min read 15 Sep 2023, 03:18 PM IST
Telecom providers in India are testing a Cell Broadcasting Alert System in partnership with the government
A number of Telecom Service providers have been sending alerts to Indian citizens as per directive of Department of Telecommunications to test the effectiveness of Cell Broadcasting based Emergency Alert System.
In response to the ‘Alert’ messages received on phones of various citizens of India, a number of users on social media expressed worry over system malfunction or virus in their phone and enquired about the cause of such a message.
The Indian Department of Telecommunication said it recently tested its Cell Broadcasting System (CBS) to evaluate how effectively it can broadcast emergency warnings through mobile operators and cell broadcast systems.
The government is collaborating with the National Disaster Management Authority on this project, aiming to use the system during disasters like earthquakes, tsunamis, and floods. The tests will continue periodically in different regions to ensure the system's efficiency and effectiveness
While some initially suspected spam or viruses, these tests are part of a government initiative to improve disaster management.
A user on social media platform X expressed concerns about potential malware on their phone. He inquired about possible solutions and pondered whether a factory reset might be necessary. He stated," Shall I factory reset it?"
Another user responded to the post stating that this message is a cell broadcast, a method commonly employed by government agencies worldwide to distribute emergency communications and warnings. He said currently, integration and testing are in progress. There's no need to be alarmed. He further pointed out that these alerts can be disabled in the phone settings tab.
Another user playfully remarked, “Sarkaar ko virus bol rahe ho sir."