Government tests emergency alert system on Android phones, causing confusion among users.
Several android phone user today received a flash message that said 'emergency alert: severe' flash. There was a loud beep on the phone when the message was received . Apparently, it was ‘emergency alert system’ that was tested by the government today
While another added, Is there any virus in my phone? Something strange is happening. What is the solution? Shall I factory reset it?
The government is closely working with the National Disaster Management Authority on the project. It will be used in times of disasters like earthquakes, tsunamis and flash floods.
(Details awaited)