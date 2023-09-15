Several android phone user today received a flash message that said 'emergency alert: severe' flash. There was a loud beep on the phone when the message was received . Apparently, it was ‘emergency alert system’ that was tested by the government today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The message read: This is a SAMPLE TESTING MESSAGE sent through Cell Broadcasting System by Department of Telecommunication, Government of India. Please ignore this message as no action is required from your end. This message has been sent to TEST Pan-India Emergency Alert System being implemented by National Disaster Management Authority. It aims to enhance public safety and provide timely alerts during emergencies.

Cell Broadcasting System by Department of Telecommunication further said that such tests will be carried out from time to time in different regions to assess the efficiency and effectiveness of the emergency warning broadcast capabilities of mobile operators and cell broadcast systems.

Many thought it to be a spam However, many also thought to be a spam or a virus.

One Twitter user said, Did everyone else get an emergency alert test message too? I'm already thinking of the meme possibilities of "Emergency alert: Severe"

While another added, Is there any virus in my phone? Something strange is happening. What is the solution? Shall I factory reset it?

The government is closely working with the National Disaster Management Authority on the project. It will be used in times of disasters like earthquakes, tsunamis and flash floods.

(Details awaited)

