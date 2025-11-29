Emergency arbitration provisions likely in Arbitration Act amendment for quick dispute resolution
The government plans to amend the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996, likely during the winter session, to introduce key changes aimed at expediting the resolution of commercial disputes.
NEW DELHI : The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill slated for the winter session of Parliament is likely to provide for emergency arbitration and redefine arbitration to include proceedings through electronic, audio-video means, according to two people aware of the development.