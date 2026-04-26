Subscribe

Emergency at Delhi Airport as Swiss Air flight SWR146 aborts take-off due to engine failure, runway 28 blocked: Report

A full emergency was declared at Delhi Airport after Swiss Air flight SWR146 aborted take-off due to engine failure, with smoke and fire reported on the aircraft. All 245 on board were evacuated, with four passengers injured.

Livemint
Updated26 Apr 2026, 09:43 AM IST
A Swiss Air flight (Flight SWR146) bound for Zurich from Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi narrowly averted tragedy on Sunday
A Swiss Air flight (Flight SWR146) bound for Zurich from Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi narrowly averted tragedy on Sunday(Hindustan Times)
AI Quick Read

A Swiss Air flight (Flight SWR146) bound for Zurich from Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi narrowly averted tragedy on Sunday after being forced to abort its take-off due to engine failure, according to CNBC-News18 report.

Delhi Airport declared a full emergency, after smoke was detected on the left side of the Swiss Air aircraft and fire was reported near the right landing gear. Runway 28 at Delhi Airport was temporarily blocked for a prolonged period following the incident, causing significant disruption to operations at one of India's busiest aviation hubs.

Advertisement

All 232 passengers and 13 crew members on board were evacuated onto the runway using emergency slides, the report added. Six passengers were injured and hospitalized after the Swiss Air flight from Delhi to Zurich aborted takeoff and was evacuated on the runway at the Indira Gandhi International Airport early Sunday, the Economic Times reported.

The incident occurred when one of the aircraft's engines failed and caught fire during the takeoff roll, prompting the crew to stop the aircraft and initiate an emergency evacuation, the report said.

(This is a developing story. Please come back for more updates)

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
HomeNewsIndiaEmergency at Delhi Airport as Swiss Air flight SWR146 aborts take-off due to engine failure, runway 28 blocked: Report
Read Next Story