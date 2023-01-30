A full emergency has been declared at the Kochi airport on Monday due to a hydraulic failure suffered by a flight.

News agency ANI reported that flight IX 412 from Sharjah to Kochi suffered a hydraulic failure. All 183 passengers and six crew members onboard the flight were safe.

A statement by Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) said, "Suspected hydraulic failure at IX 412 from Sharjah to Kochi. Due to this, a full emergency was declared at 8.04 pm in the Kochi Airport. The aircraft landed safely at 8.26 pm".

The CIAL added that no runway was blocked or flights were diverted.

An Air India Express told PTI News Agency that it was a normal landing at the scheduled arrival time (8.34 PM) and no urgency or emergency call was made by the pilot to the Air Traffic Control (ATC).

The spokesperson also mentioned that the Sharjah-Kochi route did not make an emergency landing.

The pilot had noticed a fluctuation in the Hydraulic Pressure System and informed the ATC as a precautionary measure, he said.

Earlier on Sunday, an Air Asia flight makes an emergency landing at Lucknow airport soon after take-off for Kolkata.

The flight returned to the Lucknow airport after the aircraft suffered a bird hit.

An Airbus aircraft of Air Aisa with around 170 passengers was deployed for the Kolkata operation, all of whom are safe.

"Flight i5-319, scheduled to operate from Lucknow to Kolkata, encountered a bird strike during the take-off roll. As a result, the aircraft returned to the bay and was grounded for detailed inspection. Impacted guests were attended to and we are making all efforts to mitigate the impact on the integrity of other scheduled operations," the carrier said.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused due to circumstances beyond our control," it added.