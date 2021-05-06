Emergency declared at Mumbai airport as aircraft does belly landing

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New Delhi: A Beechcraft aircraft on route from Nagpur to Mumbai, carrying two crew members, one patient, a relative and a doctor, on Thursday did a belly landing at the Mumbai airport after its landing gear fell off leading to an emergency being declared by the airport.

"A full emergency was declared for a non-scheduled Beechcraft VT-JIL aircraft on route from Nagpur to Mumbai," a spokesperson of Mumbai airport said.

"The airports emergency response team including the fire and rescue responders, follow-me vehicles, CISF, medical team amongst many others was activated instantly and on standby to provide immediate assistance to ensure the safe evacuation of the passengers," the spokesperson added.

The airport authorities, as a precautionary measure, foamed runway 27 to prevent the aircraft from catching fire. The aircraft finally landed at 9.09 pm.

"All passengers were evacuated safely and flights operating in and out of CSMIA (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport) remain on schedule," the spokesperson said adding that the passengers flying in the aircraft were immediately taken to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital for treatment.

