Emergency vaccine nod likely in 2 weeks

The government may greenlight the emergency use of covid-19 vaccines in two weeks, clearing a key milestone for the shots to be available for a nationwide immunization programme, two officials in the health ministry said on Monday.

The officials of the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) said a subject expert panel of the Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation will meet this week to deliberate on the most suitable covid vaccines for the rollout.

The government is fast-tracking the review of the vaccines as the country continues to be ravaged by the coronavirus, which has claimed more than 141,000 lives since the outbreak in March and has slowed economic activity. India’s caseload is the second-highest in the world after the US and is nearing 10 million.

Pfizer Inc. became the first company to approach DCGI V.G. Somani to seek an emergency use authorization for its messenger-RNA vaccine, that had shown robust efficacy data against covid in a recently concluded US trial. Serum Institute of India (SII), the world’s largest vaccine producer, has also sought emergency use authorization for AstraZeneca Plc’s vaccine on Sunday. On Monday, Bharat Biotech International Ltd applied to DCGI for restricted emergency use of its covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin.

Adar Poonawalla, chief executive of SII, said in a tweet, “As promised, before the end of 2020, @SerumInstIndia has applied for emergency use authorization for the first made-in-India vaccine, Covishield."

While the preparations are in full swing for the rollout of covid-19 vaccine, the government is also looking at the safety and efficacy data for acceptance of the experimental vaccines.

