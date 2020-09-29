Emerging platforms can help you choose what to watch on Netflix, Amazon

“The template of throwing up recommendations based on price and features of previous purchases may work on e-commerce but it’s pretty outdated as far as entertainment goes," said Nitin Narkhede, founder of The-Ally, a company that specializes in blockchain distribution technology for filmmakers and VoD platforms. Ali Hussein, CEO at Eros Now added that it becomes an additional challenge given that unlike TV, streaming content doesn’t come out at designated intervals for people to keep track of and services, particularly in India are only learning to work with AI (artificial intelligence) techniques to identify user cohorts and their behaviour.