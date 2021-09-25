Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Eminent feminist, activist Kamla Bhasin passes away

Eminent feminist, activist Kamla Bhasin passes away

Kamla Bhasin, who emerged as one of the most charismatic and prominent leaders of the women’s movement in India and other south Asian countries 
1 min read . 10:37 AM IST PTI

Bhasin has been a prominent voice in the women's movement in India and other South Asian countries

Eminent women's rights activist, poet and author Kamla Bhasin passed away on Saturday. She was 75.

Activist Kavita Srivastava said on Twitter Bhasin breathed her last around 3 am.

Bhasin has been a prominent voice in the women's movement in India and other South Asian countries.

"Kamla Bhasin, our dear friend, passed away around 3am today 25th Sept. This is a big setback for the women's movement in India and the South Asian region. She celebrated life whatever the adversity. Kamla you will always live in our hearts. In Sisterhood, which is in deep grief," Kavita Srivastava tweeted. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

