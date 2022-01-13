Eminent rocket scientist S Somanath appointed as new ISRO chief. 5 points

1) Dr S Somanath was appointed by the Centre on Wednesday as the Secretary of the Department of Space and the Chairman of the Space Commission. His appointment is for a combined tenure of three years from the date of joining of the post, inclusive of an extension in tenure beyond the age of superannuation in public interest, a Personnel Ministry order said. The post of the ISRO chairman, the Space Secretary and the Space Commission chief is usually held by one person only.

