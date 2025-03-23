Eminent social worker Krishna Bharati, whose feet PM Modi touched, passes away in Hyderabad

Eminent social worker, and daughter of noted freedom fighters, Krishna Bharati, passed away in Hyderabad on Sunday, March 23. She was 92-years-old.

Krishna Bharati breathed her last at her residence in Hyderabad's Snehapuri Colony, following a brief illness, reported PTI. She hailed from Andhra Pradesh, and was the second daughter of freedom fighters Pasala Krishna Murthy and Anja Lakshmi.

In 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched the feet of Krishna Bharati at Andhra Pradesh's Bhimavaram at a programme. He was in the town to unveil a statue of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju, reported PTI.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu condoled the demise of Krishna Bharati.

In a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Naidu paid his tribute to Krishna Bharati, stating that her death was a “great loss.” He recalled Bharati's dedication in promoting education among the underprivileged.

“ She followed the values ​​taught by Gandhiji. She worked to spread education among the lower classes. She donated to educational institutions and cow shelters. It is a great loss to not have such a person among us. I pray to God to grant peace to her soul,” N Chandrababu Naidu posted on X.

Krishna Bharati's work Krishna Bharati was known for her work in promoting education among less privileged, especially Dalits, and donations to educational institutions and 'Goshalas' (cow shelters).

Originally from Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari district, Krishna Bharati chose to remain unmarried for life. She was born in a jail when her parents were incarcerated during the freedom movement, they said.

Pasala Krishna Murthy joined the Congress party along with his wife in 1921.

Krishna Murthy and his wife had unfurled the Indian flag on the office of Bhimavaram sub-collector in 1932, for which they were imprisoned.

Anja Lakshmi had given birth to Krishna Bharati in jail. Krishna Bharati had spent the first 10 months of her life in prison.

Krishna Murthy and his wife donated their entire property for the freedom movement and took part in the Salt Satyagraha (Dandi March). When Mahatma Gandhi visited West Godavari district, Krishna Murthy served as his personal secretary.

The couple had also taken part in the Bhoodan movement of Vinoba Bhave and got house sites for Dalits in their villages.

Krishna Murthy passed away in 1978.