Emirates Airline CCO on Tuesday Dubai-India flights are operating at about 95% capacity, while the airline is operating at about 70% pre-pandemic capacity, according to Reuters.

The airline's CCO Adnan Kazim said the Emirates will be targeting to operate 100% of pre-pandemic capacity next year.

Emirates Airline will operate to 100% of pre-pandemic network next year, while it will reach about 80% of pre-pandemic capacity by the end of summer 2022.

The airline hopes to operate 85% of pre-pandemic capacity during the upcoming winter schedule season, Emirates airline CCO said at a press conference in Dubai.

