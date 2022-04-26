Emirates Airline CCO says Dubai-India flights operating at about 95% capacity

Emirates Airline CCO says Dubai-India flights operating at about 95% capacity1 min read . 02:36 PM IST
- The airline's CCO Adnan Kazim said the Emirates will be targeting to operate 100% of pre-pandemic capacity next year.
Emirates Airline CCO on Tuesday Dubai-India flights are operating at about 95% capacity, while the airline is operating at about 70% pre-pandemic capacity, according to Reuters.
The airline's CCO Adnan Kazim said the Emirates will be targeting to operate 100% of pre-pandemic capacity next year.
Emirates Airline will operate to 100% of pre-pandemic network next year, while it will reach about 80% of pre-pandemic capacity by the end of summer 2022.
The airline hopes to operate 85% of pre-pandemic capacity during the upcoming winter schedule season, Emirates airline CCO said at a press conference in Dubai.
